How do you decide which King George County Sheriff’s candidate to vote for when you know them both? When you have socialized with and worked on community projects with both of them? When you know their wives, children and dogs? When they are both neighbors and friends?
The answer is, you evaluate and score them on their qualifications to be a sheriff. You must look past their skills in some other job for which they might be eminently qualified but is not the one at hand. You must look at their demonstrated leadership skills as it applies to the King George Sheriff’s office, their ability to relate to the community that hires them, their integrity in all matters and their vision for the office they both seek.
When you look at the candidates in this objective and fair manner, the answer is clear. Chris Giles is the better man for the job.
John Marlowe
King George
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.