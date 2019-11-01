The candidate's forum put on by the Virginia League of Conservation Voters on Oct. 16 at UMW was a great opportunity to learn where the candidates stand on issues related to protection of our natural resources.
Sadly, not one Republican running for the General Assembly from our region showed up, even the one House District 28 candidate, Paul Milde, who committed to being there. His reserved seat sat empty.
Milde's opponent, Democrat Joshua Cole, pointed out that Milde probably realized his past indefensible support for a proposed tire incinerator at the Stafford-Fredericksburg regional landfill would be brought up. It was.
Qasim Rashid, the Democratic candidate seeking to unseat long-time GOP State Senator Richard Stuart in Senate District 28, noted that Stuart has consistent low marks from organizations that keep tabs on voting records as relates to environmental legislation.
Another long-time representative, Delegate Mark Cole of House District 88, shares low marks with Stuart from the Virginia Sierra Club and League of Conservation Voters. He is opposed by a strong voice for protecting our environment, Democrat Jess Foster. Incumbent Democrats Sen. Scott Surrovell (District 36) and Del. Jennifer Carroll-Foy (District 2) are rated A and A+, respectively.
Legislators’ scorecard on voting is on record.
Our Rappahannock River is among the top three rivers in the U.S. threatened by fracking. Our air is polluted by all the traffic idling on our congested roads. We need representatives in Richmond who care and will fight for us.
Paula Chow
Fredericksburg
