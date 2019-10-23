Vote for Democrats to get rid of state’s

right-to-work law

The origin of Virginia’s right-to-work law is based on discrimination. Virginia passed it in 1947 during the tenure of Gov. William Tuck, an avowed segregationist and union buster. Right-to-work spread across the South and Midwestern states after World War II to block workers of all races from coming together to fight for better wages and benefits.

This is what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said about right-to-work laws in 1961:

“In our glorious fight for civil rights, we must guard against being fooled by false slogans, such as ‘right to work.’ It is a law to rob us of our civil rights and job rights. Its purpose is to destroy labor unions and the freedom of collective bargaining by which unions have improved wages and working conditions of everyone…. Wherever these laws have been passed, wages are lower, job opportunities are fewer, and there are no civil rights. We do not intend to let them do this to us. We demand this fraud be stopped. Our weapon is our vote.”

This is just another reason why Virginians must vote for Democrats on Nov. 5. When Democrats flip the General Assembly next month, it will be the first progressive legislature in modern history.

And at the very top of their agenda is to take immediate action to repeal so-called “right-to-work.” Eradicating this law is both a civil rights issue and a matter of economic justice.

Bill Johnson–Miles

Stafford

Tags

Load comments