Vote Democrat
to restore our
basic rights
After a three year national nightmare, it is now clear that our country is moving in the wrong direction. As the home of several Founding Fathers, our commonwealth had a huge role in the writing of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and in guiding our country into its early years.
Yet we are still fighting for the basic rights of many Virginians and Americans. It is getting harder for many of our poorer citizens to be able to vote in our elections. They are being turned away at the polls for lack of a driver’s license or photo ID, while new obstacles are being concocted!
Women are still fighting for equal pay and equal rights, including the right to decide about their own health care and their own bodies. Immigrants in Virginia and elsewhere are being mistreated, separated from family members and even kept in cages or detention centers indefinitely.
Virginians should make a statement this year rather than wait until next year. In the upcoming election on Nov. 5th, we should elect candidates who will change our priorities in Virginia and insist on equal rights for all of our citizens. We should elect Amy Laufer, Jess Foster, Joshua Cole and Qasim Rashid to represent us.
Virginia should once again lead the way toward a more perfect union by “going blue” because all men (and women!) are created equal.’
Robert S. Lowry
Fredericksburg
