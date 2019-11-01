My family has lived in Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties for generations. I care deeply about this community and my grandchildren’s future here. I have known Ann Ridgeway, who is running for House Delegate for the 30th District, for 32 years. She is a great neighbor, loving mother, and kind, generous and honest person. The daughter of an Episcopalian minister, Ann was raised to believe that service to your community is paramount to personal gain and power. Her faith in God and this community has allowed her to be optimistic about our future in the face of personal tragedies that would have derailed others.
As a former teacher and juvenile probation officer, Ann is passionately concerned for the people in our community suffering mental health issues; children, elderly and veterans needing improved access to healthcare; better education of our children; and high-speed broadband for our rural citizenry.
We need solutions to these important challenges for the sake of future generations in our community. Instead, my mailbox is filled with fliers from the Freitas campaign misrepresenting Ann and her positions. The $500,000 to fund this smear campaign comes from Richard Uihlein from Illinois! Is this the democracy we want for our community? Where our neighbors, trying to improve our community, are attacked by Big Money from out-of-state, bringing the nastiness of national politics to our local election, manipulating us as ignorant, impressionable pawns. The fact that Ann doesn’t believe in late stage abortion or taking away our rights to own guns (she owns guns herself) or eliminating fossil fuels in 2021, or doesn’t know or agree with Alexander Ocasio–Cortez is getting lost in the avalanche of out-of-state Big Money.
I appeal to my neighbors to make your upcoming vote on Nov. 5 be about our country's future.
Betty Long
Locust Dale
