I am writing to urge all my fellow Fredericksburgers to join me in voting for Anne Little for mayor. Two reasons: Anne Little gets stuff done, and she’s on the right side of every issue important to our city.
From the time my youngest daughter Lili was 4, we’ve been working with Anne and Tree Fredericksburg to reforest our city, and that’s one one of the things Anne’s gotten done and done well. Thanks to Anne and hundreds of volunteers like Lili, Tree Fred is now at more than 8,000 trees and counting.
Anne’s not just a tree person. She has a long and strong background in business—25 years in sales, managing 40 employees, working with 20 different manufacturers, covering five states—and she knows ins and outs of the financial challenges facing the city. We’re past due on budgeting for a new school, straining to fund a required upgrade on the water treatment plant, and over-reaching on a problematic downtown park that was always more pie in the sky than affordable reality.
Count on Anne to lead the way in getting all that straightened out. She led the charge to save Braehead Farm, helped the folks in Braehead Woods with their storm water issues, opposed locating the hospital offices on Idlewild Boulevard, stepped up to block the boondoggle of a minor league ballpark several years ago, and turned the Green and Clean Commission into a major force for beautifying the city.
Anne’s been back-leading the city in a great many ways these past 10 years, and we’re all the better for it. Time now to give her the formal mantle of leadership. Time now for Anne to join the other good folks on City Council and lead the way in getting get some serious stuff done.
Stephen Watkins
Fredericksburg
