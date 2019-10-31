Vote for candidates who support local schools
The local elections in Spotsylvania County this year are critical when it comes to the future of education. As a middle school educator and parent, I encourage all eligible voters to show up and vote to cement our children’s futures by supporting candidates who are willing to fully fund our schools.
My parents always told me that if I love something, I should always take care of it. I am asking Spotsylvania County voters to exercise care for what they love. Please give our students and teachers the support that they deserve. Elect candidates who have made a commitment to fully fund our schools.
The litmus test I use when deciding what is best for my students in the classroom is simple. If I can’t clearly identify how an issue positively impacts the learning experience, then it does not belong in my classroom. Conversely, if you as a voter cannot clearly identify how a local candidate will positively impact your students’ learning experience, perhaps you should vote for the candidate who does.
In Virginia, a high-quality public school education is a constitutional right, not a privilege. Please show up and vote to defend that right.
Clarence Collins
President, Spotsylvania
Education Association
Stafford
