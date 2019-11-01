As a student who cannot vote yet, but wanting to get involved and help take care of my community, I have chosen to reach out to help inform the public on a matter of importance. The upcoming race for Stafford supervisor will affect my family, friends, fellow students, as well as myself.
Republican candidate for Rockhill supervisor, Crystal Vanuch, has lived in the area her entire life. Vanuch shows a considerable amount of promise as she runs her campaign focusing on resolving five main issues such as roads and education. However, Vanuch’s opponent, Gwen Bell, runs her campaign without that same promise.
I am concerned with a recent video showing Bell promoting redistricting. Bell’s plans would not only mean that students would be forced to leave their current schools and attend somewhere farther, traveling on dangerous roads, but more time would be taken from students’ days, consisting of schoolwork, sports and jobs. However, Crystal Vanuch has made it clear that she wants to fix our dangerous roads and improve our schools, not waste time and effort on a plan, such as redistricting, that will not solve Stafford’s main issues.
Sophia Sterling
Stafford
Commonwealth Governor's School
Colonial Forge High School, Class of 2022
