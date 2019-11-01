I am writing to encourage voters in the Chancellor District to vote for Dawn Shelley to continue her good work on the Spotsylvania School Board.
As a teacher at Wilderness Elementary, I met Dawn when her children attended Wilderness and she was a long-term substitute. She later became a special education teacher at Ni River Middle school. I was so impressed with Dawn's commitment to Spotsylvania County Schools when she resigned from her Spotsylvania teaching job in order to serve on the school board. She is currently a special education teacher in Fredericksburg.
I think it is very important that we have people on the school board who understand the very serious challenges facing schools today. In my opinion, school safety, childhood trauma, and serving students individually with special education are currently the biggest challenges facing our schools.
Even if you don't think these issues affect your child, they do. When students don't have their needs met, it can affect everyone in the school. Dawn Shelley is very experienced with these issues from her years as a special education teacher. Her experience will help the school board make decisions that help all students in Spotsylvania get a better education.
You may have seen Dawn's bright orange signs with the sunshine on them. They seem perfect to me because Dawn really is a ray of sunshine to Spotsylvania schools. She loves to celebrate students and schools. She attends events at schools on a regular basis and is always smiling and encouraging. Help spread the sunshine and vote Dawn Shelley for the school board!
Michelle James
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.