I have known Diana Wheeler O’Connell for many years, even before she became the Commonwealth Attorney. As the Commonwealth Attorney, she prosecuted my daughter. She had to serve time, but Diana stepped in and looked at her as a person who needed help, not just jail. Diana helped get her the treatment she needed. And even after my daughter was in treatment, Diana kept in touch to see how she was doing. That showed me her side as a caring person, and she’s a good Christian lady. My daughter later relapsed, but even then, I saw Diana’s compassion for her. She asked what she could do to help. She didn’t give up on her.
Now, my daughter is a full-time mom and helping us here at the church. My husband and I are pastors of New Hearts House of Prayer. We go out into the community and try to help people work on their drug addiction. There’s a lot more to why they picked up the meth pipe or needle. We try to find out what caused it and what’s at the root of it.
When I think about this election, I know that it’s important. It’s been about 10 years since I thought there was so much at stake in an election. As a pastor with a church, this election is hitting my spirit more. We don’t need someone with just a name. We need someone who shows compassion, hears and even listens. Diana pays attention to what’s going on. I have seen her sit at her station or table with tears running down her face. Experience is SO important. This community needs her. If you really care about what’s going on in our community, you should vote for Diana.
Janie Stratton
Rhoadesville
