I've lived in Orange County my entire life and have done my civic duty by voting . One thing that was instilled in me when I first started voting was the importance of knowing the candidates. Voters should know the candidates’ abilities. This Commonwealth Attorney's election is no different, and here are a few things I feel the citizens of Orange County need to know:
The challenger, Page Higginbotham, received his license to practice law in October 2016, was sworn in by the Orange Circuit Court Judge (so he could practice only in Orange) and was sworn in by the Supreme Court of Virginia in December 2016. The earliest cases that he tried in Circuit Court were in April and July 2017, and the results of all of those were the same: zero wins.
The incumbent, Diana Wheeler O'Connell, received her license in 1993, practiced as an assistant Commonwealth attorney for three years, and then in the general practice of law until she was elected as the Commonwealth Attorney in 2003. She has 16 years of experience in her current position and a record of numerous wins.
As a lifetime citizen of this county, I don’t want a Commonwealth Attorney in office that relies on a well-known last name, or one that has a father/grandfather that were great attorneys with many victories. I want to know what the candidate has accomplished on his/her own. I want a Commonwealth Attorney in office that can continue to put forth what’s best overall for the county and its citizens. I want someone who has the experience in dealing with a huge docket and difficult cases. In Diana Wheeler O’Connell, we have that person. She has proven to be a dedicated Commonwealth Attorney who has not only prosecuted cases for years and with great success but has also showed compassion and mercy to defendants when appropriate.
I strongly encourage each and every voter to do your research prior to the election and consider voting for the most experienced candidate versus the good ol' boy that will just do as he is instructed by the Sheriff, other attorneys, etc.
Nellie Clatterbuck
Orange
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.