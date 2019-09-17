Vote for fiscally responsible School Board candidates
The political games members of the Spotsylvania County School Board have been playing since The Free Lance–Star first reported the missing $600,000 for the $1.2 million blue turf football field were on full display for everyone to witness at the board’s recent meeting.
It was politics as usual for the union-backed board majority, which seemed more focused on delivering campaign speeches than assuring Spotsylvania County students, teachers and taxpayers they can be trusted stewards of taxpayer funds.
They placed the blame for spending $1.2 million for blue artificial turf on everyone but themselves.
They pretended the results of a vague bond referendum, opposed by over 14,000 citizens and two entire magisterial districts, was somehow a mandate for reckless spending on artificial turf.
Now, as citizens learn more, it’s abundantly clear that this is not what the slim majority had in mind when they voted for “capital maintenance projects” on the bond referendum question.
But that didn’t stop these politicians from blaming voters instead of accepting responsibility for their lack of fiscal responsibility.
To add insult to injury, School Board members attacked the whistleblower who informed the press of the missing $600,000 payment. They even attacked The Free Lance–Star for covering it.
This is the same board majority that censored two of their colleagues for asking county employees “too many questions.”
This is the same majority that “found” over $750,000 more in their budget last year, only after they convinced four of the supervisors to raise taxes.
Enough is enough. If voters are serious about transparency and fiscal responsibility, it starts this fall at the ballot box by voting for School Board candidates like Chris Snider, Rabih Abuismail and Philip Scott.
Dustin Curtis
Spotsylvania
