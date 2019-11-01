The annual free medical clinic held at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Southwest Virginia is a heart-rending event. Thousands of low-income patients who lack medical insurance flock to the clinic each summer. Patients come in hopes of receiving basic medical care, lung x-rays, having cavities filled and being fitted for glasses. The line of patients waiting in the heat for these services seems to be never-ending. And this is Virginia. This should not be.
Some relief has been provided by the expansion of Medicaid in Virginia. It has given medical insurance to more than 300,000 Virginians who can now receive basic health care. However, several Republicans who are running for the legislature in our area opposed this expansion. Delegate Mark Cole, running for re-election in the 88th District voted against this measure. Paul Milde, running for Delegate in the 28th District, has also voiced opposition. If elected, these politicians want the expansion of Medicaid to be repealed.
We owe it to poor and low-income Virginians not to let this happen. You should not have to wait in an endless line in the summer heat to have a cavity filled or to have your vision restored with a new glasses prescription. These are scenes suggestive of a third-world country. I urge you to vote on Nov. 5 for the Democrats Josh Cole in the 28th District and Jess Foster in the 88th District to provide decent medical care for all Virginians.
Michael Spragins
Stafford
