Vote for Joshua Cole’s positive message
I was so disappointed to find a postcard in my mailbox from the Republican Party of Virginia containing false statements and name calling toward District 28 Democratic candidate for Delegate Joshua Cole.
Rather than increase the divisiveness that is tearing our great country apart, political leaders should unite our citizens in positive action that will result in better lives for all of us. That’s what Joshua Cole stands for and what he pledges to do, unlike his Republican opponent, Paul Milde, whose campaign pledges are highly partisan and seem intended to divide us even more.
Virginia can lead the way toward a healthier, more just and more prosperous future with candidates like Joshua Cole, but the Republican Party of Virginia chooses to look backward. Maybe they have nothing exciting to say about their candidate, but the solution to that is not to send out attack ads about his opponent. Where is the leadership in that?
Joshua Cole will be a leader for the 28th District. He will put our transportation, education and health care needs front and center. Joshua Cole’s positive message is what we need to be focused on when we vote on Nov. 5.
Eileen Secrest
Stafford
