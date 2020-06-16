Vote for Qasim Rashid by June 23 primary
I already voted (absentee) in the June 23 Democratic primary in Virginia’s First Congressional District. It was easy. I just went to the state website: elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
The Democratic primary will choose the opponent to the Trump-loving incumbent. Most will agree it is time for a change in the leadership of our country and we have a chance to make a difference right here, right now. I recommend Qasim Rashid, who will bring human-focused leadership to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rashid is a human rights lawyer who has dedicated his life to supporting women who are survivors of violence and serving children and families from vulnerable communities. He is running as a Democrat to transform his advocacy into policy for the working families of Virginia’s 1st District.
He’s running a campaign built on integrity and with no corporate funding. Qasim knows there is far more that unites us than divides—that’s why his campaign of compassion through action brings folks together to address the biggest challenges that our district and nation face.
Whether your main concern is improving traffic in congested areas or increasing transportation access in rural ones; better broadband and better healthcare for rural areas; affordable healthcare for you and your family; better educational opportunities; better jobs; climate or gerrymandering; Qasim Rashid has a thoughtful, balanced approach to the issues that clearly puts our interests as voters first.
Service, leadership, compassion—the hallmarks of his campaign—reflect the man and the candidate. Please vote for Qasim Rashid by June 23.
Shelley Pineo–Jensen
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.