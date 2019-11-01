Regarding the Oct. 22 article “Actor Alec Baldwin all-in for Virginia Democrats,” I find it disturbing that Virginia state senator Richard Stuart indulged in name-calling against his opponent Qasim Rashid for accepting an endorsement from Alec Baldwin. Sen. Stuart’s record calls into question his own judgment not only with regard to accepting endorsements, but regarding the values of voters in this district.
For example, Sen. Stuart chose to smear his opponent by questioning Rashid’s patriotism because of his race and faith. As reported by the Richmond Times–Dispatch on Aug. 28, Sen. Stuart released a series of Facebook ads “trying to tie him to ‘Islamic terrorism’”—only demonstrating his own Islamophobic prejudices. The same article noted that Sen. Stuart “has honored Confederate General Robert E. Lee on the floor of the chamber and inaccurately portrayed him as anti-slavery.”
Rather than stooping to name-calling and Islamophobic innuendo, it would be far more enlightening for voters if Sen. Stuart would attempt to defend his record on the issues. As Rashid said in response to the slurs that have been hurled at him during this campaign: “The truth is that these types of attacks are designed to distract Virginians from the real issues that have harmed Virginia’s working families in the 28th district.”
I support Qasim Rashid because he is for issues that are important to me—investing in infrastructure (roads, public transportation and broadband), supporting schools and teachers, protecting Medicaid expansion and supporting rural hospitals, trusting women and protecting and expanding women’s rights, defending working families and acknowledging climate change by investing in renewable energy to protect our environment and create new jobs.
I abhor Sen. Stuart’s Islamophobic indulgences, and I urge voters in the 28th Senate District to vote for Qasim Rashid as I am.
Lynne McCay
Stafford
