As a Spotsylvania County taxpayer for over 30 years, I was both shocked and amused by the recent revelation about the missing $600,000 from the $1.2 fund for high school football field artificial turf. I was reminded of the angry letters here back when Spotsylvania County launched their Commonwealth Governor’s School a couple of decades ago. People were complaining about tax dollars being spent on educational technology.
My daughter was among those earliest CGS students. She and most of her friends from that excellent program have gone on to successful careers in various fields. One of them, Dr. Cameron Webb, went on to work in the Obama administration, and just announced his run for the Charlottesville-based seat in the U.S. Congress from Virginia’s 5th district.
Do the people who would prefer to spend money on artificial turf instead of educational tech think this will send local teens on to professional football careers? The NCAA says around 7 percent of high school players go on to college ball, while only a tiny percentage become pro players. There’s no evidence artificial turf helps prevent injuries, but lots of evidence football contributes to damaging concussions.
Please carefully consider who you vote for Tuesday. We need to elect people who care about education over $1.2 million fake grass.
Charlie Young
Spotsylvania
