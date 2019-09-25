Vote for those who will protect us from guns
Why is there nothing happening to protect us from gun violence? In a democracy, the majority rule. So when 66 percent of the American people want stricter gun control protection, why is it not happening?
Surely it is not due to money and political influence from a few telling our representatives to do nothing, right?
Maybe action is delayed by catch phrases like “guns do not kill people, people do.” But if you lay an assault rifle or a musket on a table, it will not kill anyone. A person has to pick it up to use it.
The difference is that it takes 20 to 30 seconds to reload a musket. So there might be two shots fired in 30 seconds. The large magazine assault rifle used in Dayton killed 10 and wounded 25 in 30 seconds.
Military-style assault weapons provide overwhelming fire power, so they should not be available to just anyone. They should be licensed only to qualified people. Get the fire power out of the hands of dangerous people.
Another catch phrase is that “it is the mentally ill who are to blame.” If that is the case, why eliminate rules for flagging the mentally ill in background checks as the president did back in February 2017? Something doesn’t jive here. This administration and our representatives are just ignoring the rampage of gun violence death around us.
Wouldn’t an effective universal background check system prevent gun ownership by the dangerously mentally ill? And couldn’t it potentially limit gun ownership by other bad guys, such as stalkers, wife beaters, criminals, students with problems, terrorists, etc.?
So when our representatives ignore reasonable gun violence remedies and do nothing to protect us, should they still be in office?
James Knupp
Hartfield
