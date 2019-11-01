Ruby Brabo is an example of what can happen when a representative remembers why they were elected. We watched Ruby work hard in her first four years as the Dahlgren Supervisor and finish her term as committed as ever. She decided she was ready to represent the entire county when she ran for the at large seat in 2015, and boy, was she ever ready! King George is so fortunate to have a representative who is able to work the position full time.
Working as a full time supervisor has allowed Ruby to engage heavily in legislation at the state level and attend conferences where information on fracking, erosion control and protections for veterans (to name a few topics) has directly benefited not only King George but also surrounding counties. Ruby and her colleagues spent these past four years doing everything they can to make wages for our county employees, teachers, and fire and rescue workers competitive, put an Economic Development Strategic Plan in place, establish a Debt Mitigation Plan and cash fund all purchases with the exception of the middle school expansion.
I believe we should do everything we can to see that Ruby serves another four years as the at large supervisor to ensure King George continues on this positive path. Vote Ruby Brabo on Nov. 5.
Laurie Schlemm
King George
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.