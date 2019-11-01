I support Susan Randall for School Board.
I have known Susan for more than 13 years. She has not only been a teacher, but she has been involved in PTA/O organizations both in board leadership and as president.
As our children progressed through the school system from Ferry Farm to now Stafford Senior High, Susan Randall was always the go-to person to forge creative and citizen-centered solutions. I have seen her successfully navigate through the mazes of administration, the teaching community and citizen needs.
Susan understands the environment from the points of view of teacher, parent, community leader, and even coach’s coach. Her husband Russ Randall was our son’s football coach, and I am pretty sure it was some of her “coaching of the coach” which took us to the championship.
She is smart and dependable. She has both an empathetic ear and a keen intellect. I have seen her navigate schools, homes and churches, and she is the same person wherever she is—solution focused and Kiddo centric.
She is fiscally wise and will forge long needed relations with the local board of supervisors.
We need a champion for our community on the “inside” of the system. And Susan is just that person.
Price Jett
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.