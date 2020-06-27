Vote to protect
our democracy
Are you tired of lies, hate speak, criminality, ignorance, denial of science, cronyism and nepotism? Vote in November to protect our democracy. Do not take it for granted.
God bless America. May she be restored to her former glory where truth, decency, compassion and justice for all set us apart from the rest of the world.
Fiona Farris–Teates
Locust Grove
