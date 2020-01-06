Voters should reject both major parties
Anyone who has watched just a few minutes of the impeachment proceeding and is not stunned by the absurdity that is occurring in Washington is living in an alternative universe.
The foundation for our democracy to work is compromise; and for compromise to work there must be a level of objectivity. The expression “working across the aisle” reflects both objectivity and potential for compromise.
Our system is clearly broken when the positions on the impeachment of Donald J. Trump are diametrically opposite, with not one single member of Congress willing to cross the aisle (not counting the New Jersey congressman so blatantly concerned only with self-preservation).
The last presidential election, I voted for the Libertarian candidates. In many people’s minds, it was a wasted vote, but to me, it was crystal clear that neither Hillary Clinton nor especially Donald Trump had a chance of uniting this country.
The definition of insanity is to continue doing what you always have done, even though it’s not working. We have two parties on either side of the aisle; either the aisle is the issue or perhaps it’s the solution.
In 2020, vote independent. Vote for the aisle!
Charles Ostlund
Locust Grove
