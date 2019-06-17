Voting age should be raised to 24
The notion of granting 16-year-olds the right to vote highlights the legislative conundrum of trying to balance the equation between maturity and responsibility.
Prior to 1971 and the ratification of the 26th Amendment, the minimum legal voting age was 21. During the Vietnam War, the average age of military members serving in theater was 19. This prompted the slogan: “Young enough to die, but not old enough to vote.”
In 1984, the National Minimum Drinking Age Act raised the legal drinking age to 21, thus causing another disconnect.
Recent events have sparked the debate on whether to raise the minimum age for other activities, such as purchasing firearms, gambling, and buying tobacco and legalized marijuana. In comparison, a minor as young as 14 can be prosecuted as an adult. The logic in the laws is disjointed.
Psychologists have determined that the human brain isn’t fully developed until the age of 24. Rather than lowering the voting age to 16 and further compounding the confusion, change the age of majority from 18 to the age of maturity at 24, when a person is more cognizant of behavior.
This will give lawmakers a new equation to balance, one of experience to wisdom.
Ed Witalec
Stafford