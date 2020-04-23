Voting changes

are unacceptable

No. 1. “The Governor’s amendment would ensure that the physical design of a driver privilege card cannot be used as a method to single out and discriminate against certain Virginians.”

No 2. “In ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates from their most favorite to least.”

These two statements are exactly why the Republicans must work hard to retake the legislature in Virginia.

Statement No. 1 obviously is intended to make it easier for illegal immigrants to reside in Virginia. It’s concerning (and expensive) enough that they came here illegally, but for our officials to condone it is a crime against all legal citizens of the commonwealth. Overlooking a crime (illegal entry) is also a crime.

Statement No. 2 eliminates my personal choice and gives it to someone that I did not vote for. When I vote, my choice is for the person on the ballot that I believe is best to run our government. I don’t have a second, third or fourth choice.

I do not want anyone taking my vote and giving it to someone I did not vote for. If my candidate loses, so be it. Unlike the supporters of Ms. Clinton who have continued their “resist at all cost” campaign, I was willing to deal with candidates that I did not vote for, and hope their policies work for our country, state and community.

My vote is mine, and no one has the right or authority to give it to anyone else.

Ed Kerr

Hartwood

