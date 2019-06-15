Voting for Milde gave House to Dems
Did you see what happened in the Republican primary on Tuesday? Voters in the 28th District gave away the House of Delegates.
Yep, voting for Paul Milde gave Democrat Josh Cole a leg up and the fast track in the November general election. Mr. Milde’s hackneyed “Tea Party” platform will not stand up against the “Give Me Stuff” Democrat party line.
Those confused and excited by Mr. Milde’s proposals will, I’m sure, continue their support for his candidacy, but I cannot in good conscience vote for a candidate who presents half-truths as sound public policy.
If you thought Mr. Thomas gave away the store when he supported a marginal medical coverage increase for the least fortunate in Virginia, then you will be totally overwhelmed by the large changes in “Obamacare” and “Medicare expenses” that Mr. Cole and the Dems will pass through the next legislative budget cycle.
Pray that the state Senate will retain a Republican majority to stave off the onset of millions of dollars in medical payments that will result.
I don’t even want to think about the equal rights advances, the gun restrictions and abortion legislation that will eviscerate the Republicans’ opportunity to advance major portions of their conservative agenda for years.
Byron K.Hinton
Stafford