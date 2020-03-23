Want socialism?
Get used to all
the empty shelves
I go grocery shopping faithfully every Monday morning when most folks are at work and the store isn’t crowded. On March 9, the stores were fully stocked, as usual. No crowds except the usual shoppers I see every Monday morning.
On March 16, you’d think a hurricane or an apocalypse was coming. All staples were sold out: toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, hand sanitizers, fresh milk, and all kinds of foods.
Why have people gone nuts? Every year, the world has a flu pandemic, and everyone ignores it, even though it kills far, far more people. But with COVID-19, you’d think the world was coming to an end.
If you vote for a Democrat, get used to it. This is what socialism really looks like.
Connie McLean
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Your letter is spot on. I can't believe there are still people who cannot, or refuse to, understand how this works.
Growing up during the 1990's, I had two friends who were from Communist countries, one from Poland and one from the former Soviet Union. During a conversation, one know it all in the group mentioned that he was a supporter of Communist policy. The two young ladies were aghast that anybody in 1990's America could even remotely harbor such foolish thoughts. They proceeded to regale him with tales about things such as how wonderful it was to stand in lines all day for things like a loaf of bread, especially how great it was when you waited there all day and didn't get any. I don't think I heard one word from this fool on the subject ever again after that.
It's incredible how we spent 40 years in the Cold War trying to rid the world of socialism and communism, and now there are those who would bring it here at the first opportunity. What a time to be alive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.