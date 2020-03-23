Want socialism?

Get used to all

the empty shelves

I go grocery shopping faithfully every Monday morning when most folks are at work and the store isn’t crowded. On March 9, the stores were fully stocked, as usual. No crowds except the usual shoppers I see every Monday morning.

On March 16, you’d think a hurricane or an apocalypse was coming. All staples were sold out: toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, hand sanitizers, fresh milk, and all kinds of foods.

Why have people gone nuts? Every year, the world has a flu pandemic, and everyone ignores it, even though it kills far, far more people. But with COVID-19, you’d think the world was coming to an end.

If you vote for a Democrat, get used to it. This is what socialism really looks like.

Connie McLean

Stafford

Tags

Load comments