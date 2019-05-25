Warning: People are stealing mail
Just a warning to all area residents: We have people stealing mail from mail boxes.
I had checks stolen going out to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the IRS. The one made out to Virginia was changed to a private name, John R. Hopper; the amount was increased by $3,000 and cashed.
This was done by mobile deposit using a smart phone thru BB&T.
It took me weeks pursuing this to get my money back. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was great, and is still on this.
I wanted to let the public know to watch their mail, both coming and going. I did file a report with the Postal Service as well, and have heard this is not an isolated issue.
Rob Sheffield
Spotsylvania