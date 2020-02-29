Warren will root out Washington corruption
The Trump administration is the most corrupt administration of our lifetime. But the problem of Washington corruption is much bigger than Trump. What we desperately need is big, structural change to root out Washington corruption and make government work for all of us.
When Sen. Elizabeth Warren is elected president, she will fight corruption head on and put power in the hands of the people.
Our government works great for the wealthy and the well-connected, but it doesn’t work for most people. That’s because right-wing politicians, supported by giant corporations and billionaires, have spent a generation attacking the very idea of government.
It doesn’t work because big insurance companies and hospital conglomerates put profits ahead of the health and well-being of the American people, and dump piles of money into political campaigns and lobbying efforts to block any move toward Medicare for All.
It doesn’t work because big oil companies that have funded bought-and-paid-for climate denial research bury regulators in an avalanche of shady, bad-faith pseudoscience and then spend freely on influence peddling in Congress.
Universal childcare. Criminal justice reform. Affordable housing. Prescription prices. Gun reform. Look closely, and you’ll see, on issue after issue, widely popular policies are stymied because giant corporations and billionaires, who don’t want to pay taxes or follow any rules, use their money and influence to stand in the way of progress.
That’s why Elizabeth Warren has released plans to root out corruption in Washington. It’s the most sweeping set of anti-corruption reforms since Watergate. Her goal is straightforward: to take power away from the wealthy and the well-connected in Washington and put it back where it belongs—in the hands of the people.
We desperately need big, structural change in Washington, and Elizabeth is the one to get it done!
Bill Johnson–Miles
Stafford
