Washington Redskins need a new owner
Let me begin by congratulating Dan Snyder on achieving his childhood dream of becoming the owner of the Washington Redskins football team. It is an achievement very few are capable of accomplishing.
But please, please sell the team.
Snyder has been the owner for the past 20 years. During that time he has let the organization go from one of the classy teams in the NFL to a mediocre entity.
Obviously, he is a shrewd businessman who has been highly successful in his previous business ventures. However, he is entirely out of his element in the football world.
He hires competent people to fill important positions, but fires them if they do not agree with his decisions. The successful teams in the NFL hire qualified people and let them do their job. The owners, with the exception of the Dallas Cowboys, remain out of the picture.
Yes, it is Snyder’s team and he has the right to have some say-so in where our money goes, but that should be the decision of the people he hires who are very experienced and know more about football than he ever will.
Building a new stadium is not what is needed here. After decades of having full capacity for home games, attendance has dropped. A waiting list for season tickets no longer exists. The expectation of a winning season has become a fruitless dream.
Dan, if you truly love the Redskins, sell the team to an owner who will let his people run it. Allow them to bring the Redskins back to the days when they were revered and competitive. And sell the franchise before its value continues to diminish under your leadership.
Deo Hardman
Locust Grove
