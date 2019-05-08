Fairview Beach, located on the Potomac River in King George County, has the worst contaminated water problem I’ve seen. Working at one of the restaurants on the beach, Rick’s on the River, over the summer showed me the reality of what the locals have to live with.
The faucet water is undrinkable in most of the houses and the restaurants, as it comes out of the faucet brown. The residents of Fairview are forced to buy bottled water for drinking .
Visitors on their boats and those who come to use the beach are unaware of the risks of swimming in the water. Swimming in the water at Fairview Beach is potentially dangerous for anyone, but especially those with cuts and those who have a habit of getting the water in their mouth while swimming.
From the point of view of someone who has worked in Fairview for a summer, the problem is bigger than it seems. The cause has still not been identified, but should be quickly before the county is held liable for diseases contracted from the dangerous water.
Emily Hill
King George