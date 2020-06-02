These times require patience, wisdom

Donnie Johnston’s column [“Can we put our society back together again?” May 30] reminded me of an aphorism my mom used 60 years ago: “If you can’t say something nice about someone, say nothing at all.”

His concluding line, “Maybe it should never have been broken in the first place,” reminded me of a saying of my father: “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to open one’s mouth and prove it.” I think we are on a slow-moving train wreck and patient wisdom will be required.

My paternal grandfather died in the great flu epidemic of 1918 and left behind a young wife with four young children. The cute picture of children at a patriotic parade became a photo of a very tired woman standing in a field with four adolescents, one a boy with grim determination chiseled on his lower lip.

Tough times don’t last; tough people do.

William Wachter

Fredericksburg

