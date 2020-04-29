We can get back at China with our wallets
Today I was reminded that China lied early and often as they delivered a biological agent, and how easily bureaucrats and the media crushed the world’s economy.
This is China’s fifth virus and certainly not its last. China’s tendrils have placed our major media outlets and many politicians and businesses at its mercy. The NBA, Bloomberg, NBC, CNN, Hollywood, KFC, General Motors, Walmart and a hundred other major companies and businessmen are also in China’s back pocket.
While the average American is trying to do the right, patriotic thing, our media, politicians and businesses have sold their souls for profit, trading globalism for American interests.
Democrats and the media hate President Trump. In this time of crisis, when we should be united, the jackals are doing all they can to create dissent, and the Democrats are using it to advance pork projects.
Media outlets should be providing information to help the public, but instead they bash the administration. Of course, none of them has presented a better plan, other than saying “I could do better.” Baloney!
It’s difficult for us to do anything to make a difference, but we can start by not buying Chinese imports. Climate activists should keep in mind that one cargo ship from China has the carbon footprint of 50,000 cars. Have you noted the lack of pollution from China during the last 30 days?
Love him or hate him, Trump has taken the bull by the horns, and I am glad we have a hard-nosed businessman in charge and not a weak politician.
Lastly, I’m surprised how easily we have let our governors overreach their authority and violate our constitutional rights by decree and use of fear. We are not a country of martial law and need to make sure our rights are protected.
John W. Powell
Stafford
