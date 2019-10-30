We can’t afford to vote for Democrats
Let’s take a look at what Qasim Rashid and Joshua Cole really want as Democrat electees:
Eliminate the Electoral College. Let the few largest states always elect our president.
Maintain open borders so illegal immigrants can invade our country without any recourse, and be taken care of by working taxpayers even though they have not contributed anything to this country. Provide these so-called immigrants free medical care, a free education, free college, etc.
Implement the “Green New Deal,” which will do away with our cars, airplanes, buses and trains that do not run on electricity, and replace them with systems that provide electricity from windmills and solar panels.
Let’s not forget expanded Medicaid benefits. The federal government now provides most of the money to the state, but in a few years Virginia taxpayers will pick up 10 percent of the cost. Keep in mind that as taxpayers, we are already paying for this in our federal taxes. Our state taxes will increase to fill the shortage in funding, but our federal taxes will not go down one cent.
Vote conservatives into office, not these leftist Democrats.
Donald Zickafoose
Stafford
