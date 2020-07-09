We can’t change American history

We are getting rid of all the things that we find negative about the South during the Civil War.

The states that fought for slavery are the main cause for the debacle. Let’s rename them. Change the names of their capitals. Remove any mention of the war from our history books. Act like it never happened.

But it did happen! It is part of our history, like it or not.

Our history is full of bad actions. We invited the Indians to dinner (Thanksgiving) and then stole their land which they had lived on for ages. Then we put the Indians in camps on land we did not want because it was practically worthless.

We bought part of America from France through the Louisiana Purchase, and then went to war with Mexico for much of the western states.

When we had large periods of immigration, many of the immigrants were looked down upon as undesirable. People who came here who had no official papers were put into a room marked “WOP,” meaning “without papers.”

We have a great country, but its past is somewhat moldy.

But America is real, and we have to live with it.

Deo Hardman

Locust Grove

