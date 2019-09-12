We don’t need to spend trillions on Green New Deal

The recent Associated Press article that you published [“Democrats propose spending trillions fighting climate change,” Sept. 4] said 72 percent of Democratic primary voters are concerned about climate change.

I plan to vote in the November 2020 election and I am concerned about the environment, too. But that does not mean I am on board with spending trillions of dollars on the Green New Deal to tackle the challenge.

Frankly, the country is already making measurable progress by switching from coal to natural gas, which has directly corresponded with drops in U.S. carbon emissions. In fact, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts a 2.2 percent decline in U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions for 2019—despite the fact that consumers will use more natural gas this year.

Increased natural gas production and distribution has led to declines in greenhouse gas emissions, better air quality and an improvement in public health. We do not need to spend trillions of dollars to have a better future. We are moving toward it now.

Marguerite A. Felicione

Locust Grove

