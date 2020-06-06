We have a right to question injustice

As we find our country on the brink of imploding, concurrently dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and its economic toll, we’re also dealing with long simmering frustrations stemming from racial injustices.

As a society, we need to understand and respect everyone’s right to have an opinion and to have the ability to live as safely and equitably as our neighbors.

Unfortunately, there are those who will never allow others to have the same basic rights and freedoms they have enjoyed over generations. I recently questioned someone about an unfair policy. The retort I received was, “Who are you to question our policies?”

This is not someone who is willing to be a partner with the community or willing to make sure there is equal opportunity for everyone. This reeks of egotistical and narcissistic behavior.

In these trying times, we as a society need those in authority to inspire us and lead us with the hope of a better tomorrow—and to encourage us to take a stand when there is an injustice. Everyone has the right to question decisions they feel are unjust. Otherwise all of us are doomed.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”

Gordon A. Johnson

Spotsylvania

