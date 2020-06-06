We have a right to question injustice
As we find our country on the brink of imploding, concurrently dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and its economic toll, we’re also dealing with long simmering frustrations stemming from racial injustices.
As a society, we need to understand and respect everyone’s right to have an opinion and to have the ability to live as safely and equitably as our neighbors.
Unfortunately, there are those who will never allow others to have the same basic rights and freedoms they have enjoyed over generations. I recently questioned someone about an unfair policy. The retort I received was, “Who are you to question our policies?”
This is not someone who is willing to be a partner with the community or willing to make sure there is equal opportunity for everyone. This reeks of egotistical and narcissistic behavior.
In these trying times, we as a society need those in authority to inspire us and lead us with the hope of a better tomorrow—and to encourage us to take a stand when there is an injustice. Everyone has the right to question decisions they feel are unjust. Otherwise all of us are doomed.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”
Gordon A. Johnson
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.