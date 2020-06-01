Let’s work together to stop racism
I am not sure how, but we must stop racism.
So many people seem to have been raised to believe that one race is superior or inferior to another. When racist beliefs exist unchallenged, they fester and infect the minds and actions of individuals and communities.
The results are what we are seeing around the country: police brutality, unjust legal systems and inequality.
Growing up in the South, I have heard racist sentiments, jokes, name-calling and old stories my entire life. Many of the people responsible would tell you they are not racists, and then continue to use racist slang and jokes or wave the Confederate flag.
Children are not born to be racist; they are taught to hate by ignorant parents and unjust systems. It is up to each one of us to change the future and challenge racism, which has no place in our state or our country or our world. Each white person has a duty to look at their own prejudices, ignorance and racist ideas and work to change their thinking, behavior and attitudes.
We also have a duty to hold our legal system, police officers, courts, schools and other authorities in our communities accountable for racist statements, racist behavior and unfair treatment of all citizens because of their race, nationality, religious belief or sexual orientation.
All lives matter, and I for one refuse to stand by and allow our non-white community members to be persecuted and abused.
Sandra Kenyon
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.