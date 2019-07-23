Referendum needed on gun control
The lawmakers of Virginia have again refused to discuss guns.
Second Amendment folks want their rights to be safeguarded.
I want to feel safe. That is my right.
Perhaps a referendum is needed. Choose an issue, discuss the pros and cons. Let the citizens vote.
Some issues to consider: universal background checks, assault style weapons and license to carry.
A person has to pass a test in order to drive a vehicle. I propose that a person should pass a test in order to use a gun; and to buy a gun, one has to be trained in its use.
Common sense and education are critical to good solutions! We are not safer by simply handing out more guns.
Intelligent, thoughtful, and non-emotional discussion will start us down a path of safer living. Putting one’s head in the sand or ignoring other views is not helpful.
Stand up, be counted, state your views and do it all in a civilized manner. That will promote a kinder, safer world, one step at a time.
Ruth A. Delaney
Stafford