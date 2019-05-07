We need to do more to prevent veteran suicides
Suicide is a national problem, but for active duty military and veterans, the risk is even greater. Veterans’ risk of suicide is 41 percent greater than for civilians. Additionally, their suicide rate was highest within three years of their discharge from the military.
Reform is urgently needed.
As a consumer concerned with the quality of mental health care that military and veteran populations in Fredericksburg receive, I implore the people to examine important mental health care issues to support our military and veterans.
As an advocate for the mental health needs of veterans, we must address the problem of suicide, which leaves military families to struggle with grief and hardship. The federal government has failed yet again to pass a bill, the High-Risk Military Occupation Veteran Suicide Prevention Act (H.R. 1052—115th Congress) that would curb these senseless losses of life. This means we must do better at the state level.
Leaders in Virginia can address some of the root causes of our mental health care crisis, such as inconsistencies in care, disparities based on gender and race, and timely VA appointments.
Quality mental health care is the right care, for the right patient, at the right time–every time.
We can, and must, get this right. Our active duty and veterans’ lives depend on it.
Brienna Thompson
Stafford