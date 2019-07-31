We need to get rid of the Electoral College
The grandest public national debate is for supposedly picking the best candidates for president and vice president in 2020. However, the U.S. Constitution stipulates that the states, via the Electoral College, do the choosing, not the people.
The national public vote is the public’s will. It is being ignored when the choice is not for the winner, but for the loser.
Back in the beginning of our nation, the Founding Fathers added the Electoral College-choosing-procedure, and revising it has only been discussed. We the people have thus effectively been removed. This is quite serious and can cause real national problems.
We need to correct the process to elect the proper “People’s President” before any more “Loser Leaders” are chosen. Consider the people’s vote result to be the non-partisan petition to the Supreme Court to change it to the popular vote.
If this action is unsuccessful and a loser is chosen by the Electoral College, then we should call the chosen candidates “The Loser President, Loser Vice President and Loser Government.”
Howard V. Yarus
Dahlgren