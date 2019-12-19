We need to have a civil talk about gun control
Hoards of people in pickup trucks came to the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors. Why were these outsiders so interested in this meeting? Because they wished to sway the decision of the board about whether Westmoreland would declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The General Assembly has made no proposal to date. Nor have they publicized any intention to do so. This effort is meant to intimidate and preempt any attempt by the duly elected members of the General Assembly to pass any sort of limitation on the use or possession of firearms.
I am a strong believer in the right of the people to make their decisions through their elected officials. That is a tenet of democracy without which we would be an entirely different society from what the forefathers of this nation envisioned. We all had the opportunity to vote.
What is especially disturbing to me is the fact that we can’t have a civil discussion about gun control. The reason we can’t have that discussion is that the NRA does not respect the right of Virginians to make their own decisions.
I pray that the two sides will sit down together and have a civil conversation (without input from outside forces like the NRA, which has a financial agenda that has nothing to do with the wishes of ordinary people) about what limitations, if any, they think are appropriate and beneficial for the people of this commonwealth as a whole.
We need to stop hating anyone who disagrees with us and talk to each other. And we need to respect the wishes of the people expressed by their votes for members of the General Assembly.
That’s called democracy. The alternative is chaos.
Peggy Garland
Montross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.