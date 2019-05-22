We should raise, not lower voting age
Regarding Patrick Maloney’s commentary [“Teenagers need to learn civics first,” May 19], I agree that 16-year-olds are not ready to vote, but not solely because of their lack of civics knowledge.
In his op-ed opposing lowering the voting age to 16, Maloney pointed to the results of a civics test showing that only 18 percent of eighth-graders were able to pass it.
A 2018 survey by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation found that only 19 percent of Americans under the age of 45 could pass the test required to become a U.S. citizen.
If civics knowledge is a voting requirement, perhaps we should raise the age to 46.
Except for naturalized citizens, since they have already demonstrated their proficiency.
Stephen Scovel
Stafford