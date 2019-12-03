We shouldn’t need
a permission slip
from government
As an alternative suggestion to Marion Dongieux’s appeal to let people know that DMV will require a marriage license for Real ID, maybe our elected officials could simply remove the requirement to get a government permission slip before making a personal commitment between consenting adults.
I’m sure our county officials have plenty of work without this unnecessary bureaucracy.
No government office should have a veto on a personal decision. And those same elected officials could require DMV to accept a certificate from an officiant, or simply an affidavit from the married couple.
Why are we making this hard and letting someone else control our lives?
Joe Gherlone
Stafford
