As an alternative suggestion to Marion Dongieux’s appeal to let people know that DMV will require a marriage license for Real ID, maybe our elected officials could simply remove the requirement to get a government permission slip before making a personal commitment between consenting adults.

I’m sure our county officials have plenty of work without this unnecessary bureaucracy.

No government office should have a veto on a personal decision. And those same elected officials could require DMV to accept a certificate from an officiant, or simply an affidavit from the married couple.

Why are we making this hard and letting someone else control our lives?

Joe Gherlone

Stafford

