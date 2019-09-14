We’ve already repealed one amendment
Congress did not mount a Second Amendment challenge when U.S. Marshall Wyatt Earp forbade guns north of the tracks in Dodge City, but Bobby Anderson [“Congress should act on gun violence,” Letters, Aug. 29] will have a long wait before the cowards in this Congress do anything about the uniquely American epidemic of mass shootings.
Because of their lack of positive actions to address the slaughter, our representatives’ thoughts and prayers are blasphemy. My grandchildren’s grandchildren might see a day when America stops worshiping the gun idol.
We have repealed one constitutional amendment and could do it again.
John Buford
Bowling Green
