We’re in a war of good versus evil
Most people are missing the big picture when they focus on the war between Democrats and Republicans. We are all witness to that circus.
The two-party system has side effects. They hate each other’s guts. We should worry less about party and remember that we Americans are brothers and sisters. The real war we should all focus on is the one between good and evil.
If you don’t believe in evil, you might have forgotten when it entered a home in Spotsylvania last year and murdered three people in cold blood, with young children left alone in the home. At the time, I had little faith that the crime would be solved. The case is still open, but progress has been made, and I pray that the case can be closed.
I would like to offer a sincere heartfelt thank you to all the folks who put on a law enforcement uniform each day. These people, along with all of the first responders, don’t go to work—they go to war against evil. Thank God that we have people who are willing to lay down their lives for me and others every day.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” This is also true for anyone who has ever worn, or will wear, an American military uniform. Every day should be Memorial Day and Thanksgiving. You can bet that on every day of the year, a solider or law enforcement person has given their life.
Thanks again for your courage, dedication and hard work. My prayers go with you.
Dalton Tate
Stafford
