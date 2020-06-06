We’ve forgotten we’re ‘one nation under God’
I completely understand why individuals are upset regarding the circumstances surround George Floyd’s death.
The difficulty I’m having, along with others, is the senseless violence and looting. My 4-year-old can act out and most parents call it temper tantrums. These tantrums often occur when feelings cannot be properly processed and understood.
As I’m writing this, I’m listening to the news on the television and the underlying division and racism being broadcast is disappointing. Why should one race get special treatment?
Senator Tim Kaine wants to do more for African Americans regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. I seriously doubt the COVID-19 virus has a race preference. I think the senator’s actions are politically motivated.
Earlier this year, my home state of Florida had a state trooper murdered on duty in broad daylight on I–95. As folks driving by witnessed this, the suspect tried killing the tow truck driver that this trooper had called to help this man. The trooper didn’t know he had warrants; he was just trying to help.
Trooper Joseph Bullock lost his life because he was just doing his job to protect and serve. Yes, he was white and was murdered by an African American. No one protested, rioted, or looted in his name.
I believe all lives matter, regardless of race, sexual preference, and religion. This is why the United States of America is the greatest country in the world! We have forgotten that we are “one nation under God.”
I’ll continue to pray that God softens our hearts to love all.
Brian Hamlin
Woodford
