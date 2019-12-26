What a country!
Multiple Virginia counties have voted to become Second Amendment sanctuaries.
America! What a country! Where carrying a loaded firearm in a public place is a right … and health care isn’t.
John Buford
Bowling Green
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
What a country!
Multiple Virginia counties have voted to become Second Amendment sanctuaries.
America! What a country! Where carrying a loaded firearm in a public place is a right … and health care isn’t.
John Buford
Bowling Green
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
That is correct. The Second Amendment protects a right by prohibiting government action to curtail that right. No one is prohibiting someone's "right" to health care. If you say government must pay for someone's health care, aren't you also saying government must pay for my firearms?
If you think you deserve to be able to demand the services of doctors and nurses, the services of hospitals and pharmacies, all free of charge, then I suggest you work for a constitutional amendment. We already have one for owning and bearing arms (not just guns).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.