What coronavirus precautions is Gov. Northam taking?
As a registered nurse in Virginia following the coronavirus, I’m very concerned about what our state is doing to be proactive in combating COVID-19.
Working in the health care industry for 25-plus years, I know how fragile our health systems are and how quickly they can become overloaded.
1. This virus needs droplet and airborne precautions, but many hospitals only have one or two negative pressure rooms on a ward/unit designated for airborne viruses. This would need to be verified at each facility in the state. Is this being done?
Gov. Ralph Northam, are you meeting with hospital CEO’s to understand how many beds are available on any given day?
2. Emergency rooms are already overloaded, so is the governor looking at best practices to determine possible testing done with drive-throughs? South Korea & the U.K. are doing this. Is he going to be deploying the National Guard at some point to assist with the testing on a larger scale? What is his plan and threshold for doing so?
3. Many health systems only keep one to three days’ worth of personal protective equipment on hand, so massive amounts of potential coronavirus patients in one health system have the capacity to deplete the supply.
What is being done to be proactive and ensure that Virginia has a sufficient supply of PPE for health care workers? Is Northam looking at alternatives or asking existing factories to ramp up production?
Caroline Woodward
Stafford
