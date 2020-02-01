What does ‘best educated’ state really mean?
The Richmond Times editorial [“Educational Attainment”] you published raised many policy issues. If 63 percent of the future jobs will require a high school diploma, what are schools really doing to prepare students for the future?
The DOE reports that there will be 68 percent more job openings in infrastructure-related fields in the next five years. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, 74 percent of firms predict a shortfall of skilled trade workers. Yet there seems to be a disconnect between needs and education.
The same is true of colleges whose graduates are expected to fill 28 percent of the jobs. Those with marketable STEM skills will do fine. But how about those majoring in philosophy or sociology? They are fine degrees in themselves, but their economic value is questionable.
At the same time, the education industry continues to build fancy campuses to attract students who, in many cases, take on enormous debt. Worse yet are the 40 percent of students who get the debt, but never get a degree.
And the fact that college enrollment is declining, and by 2025 there will be 15 percent fewer college applicants, is very little discussed. Are colleges really facing up to these problems? I doubt it. But we taxpayers should be on alert in case we will be expected to pick up the tab.
More attention is needed to answer the broader questions. If Virginia wants to be, as the editorial says, the “best educated state in the nation,” it must broaden its horizon and look at what that term means in today’s world.
Frank J. Jandrowitz
Locust Grove
