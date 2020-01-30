What happened
to idea of ‘saving just one life?’
The Virginia legislature is working to pass many new regulations on gun control this session, with the mantra of “saving just one life.”
But on Jan. 23, lawmakers pushed for legislation to change the current laws to make it easier to have abortions.
What happened to “saving just one life?”
David Bogozi
Locust Grove
